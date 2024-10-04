Mick Hall In Context
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Repression of anti-genocide forces in Australia, NZ media goes after Labour MP
The ABC has been criticised after its reporter was bullied for asking Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton why Hezbollah had been designated a…
21 hrs ago
•
Mick Hall
14
Share this post
Repression of anti-genocide forces in Australia, NZ media goes after Labour MP
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
September 2024
NZ joins rest of West in failing to call battery blasts by Israel terror attacks
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) remains silent after Israel kills dozens and maims 3400 people across Lebanon, actions a UN official says…
Sep 22
•
Mick Hall
26
Share this post
NZ joins rest of West in failing to call battery blasts by Israel terror attacks
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Ukraine and NATO's media mandarins
When one side in a war is supported by the West, journalists attempting to report honestly risk their careers, while the public stands to lose the most.
Sep 18
•
Mick Hall
15
Share this post
Ukraine and NATO's media mandarins
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
ABC reports October 7 facts after 11 months of running with propaganda
Australia's national broadcaster becomes the first major Western broadcaster to report Israel's use of the Hannibal Directive, after the genocide primer…
Sep 12
•
Mick Hall
19
Share this post
ABC reports October 7 facts after 11 months of running with propaganda
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Spy watchdog considers probe into NZ possibly aiding Israel's assault on Gaza
Lawyers urge the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security to look into activities of spy agencies and whether their intelligence is reaching…
Sep 12
•
Mick Hall
13
Share this post
Spy watchdog considers probe into NZ possibly aiding Israel's assault on Gaza
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
'Politicised' NZSIS report focuses on China, ignores attacks on academics
Rights campaigner Maire Leadbeater says NZ's domestic spy agency is helping drag us back to the Cold War, while academics point out its report ignored…
Sep 4
•
Mick Hall
19
Share this post
'Politicised' NZSIS report focuses on China, ignores attacks on academics
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
August 2024
Pacific leaders meet amid efforts to securitise region's political architecture
As Pacific Island Forum leaders meet, a Defence document shows NZ pushing for the consensus body to be married to a Western-dominated regional defence…
Aug 27
•
Mick Hall
7
Share this post
Pacific leaders meet amid efforts to securitise region's political architecture
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Change on way? ABC reviews ICJ ruling
Major international media outlets face a dilemma over whether to adapt newsroom practices to the World Court’s judgment last month on Israel's illegal…
Aug 9
•
Mick Hall
15
Share this post
Change on way? ABC reviews ICJ ruling
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
NZ not attending Nagasaki event, insists decision unrelated to Israel invite snub
Wellington staying away from annual commemoration on 79th anniversary of Japanese city's destruction in a US nuclear attack as Western partners boycott…
Aug 8
•
Mick Hall
19
Share this post
NZ not attending Nagasaki event, insists decision unrelated to Israel invite snub
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
July 2024
Ex-leaders speak out after Luxon talks of making military ‘force multiplier’ for US
Don Brash and Helen Clark say the PM's stated intent over anti-China moves puts economic security and foreign policy at risk.
Jul 17
•
Mick Hall
15
Share this post
Ex-leaders speak out after Luxon talks of making military ‘force multiplier’ for US
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Legacy media outlets also stand in dock over Gaza
How RNZ, ABC and other Western media failed to challenge Israeli war narrative.
Jul 16
•
Mick Hall
21
Share this post
Legacy media outlets also stand in dock over Gaza
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
May 2024
French security forces to remain as bill stifling decolonisation creates mayhem
Emmanuel Macron flies into Kanaky New Caledonia but fails to deliver a resolution to deadly protests sparked by the imposition of electoral 'reforms…
May 25
•
Mick Hall
7
Share this post
French security forces to remain as bill stifling decolonisation creates mayhem
mickhall.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Mick Hall
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts