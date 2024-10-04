Mick Hall In Context

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Repression of anti-genocide forces in Australia, NZ media goes after Labour MP
The ABC has been criticised after its reporter was bullied for asking Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton why Hezbollah had been designated a…
  
Mick Hall
9

September 2024

NZ joins rest of West in failing to call battery blasts by Israel terror attacks
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) remains silent after Israel kills dozens and maims 3400 people across Lebanon, actions a UN official says…
  
Mick Hall
7
Ukraine and NATO's media mandarins
When one side in a war is supported by the West, journalists attempting to report honestly risk their careers, while the public stands to lose the most.
  
Mick Hall
14
ABC reports October 7 facts after 11 months of running with propaganda
Australia's national broadcaster becomes the first major Western broadcaster to report Israel's use of the Hannibal Directive, after the genocide primer…
  
Mick Hall
4
Spy watchdog considers probe into NZ possibly aiding Israel's assault on Gaza
Lawyers urge the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security to look into activities of spy agencies and whether their intelligence is reaching…
  
Mick Hall
'Politicised' NZSIS report focuses on China, ignores attacks on academics
Rights campaigner Maire Leadbeater says NZ's domestic spy agency is helping drag us back to the Cold War, while academics point out its report ignored…
  
Mick Hall
6

August 2024

Pacific leaders meet amid efforts to securitise region's political architecture
As Pacific Island Forum leaders meet, a Defence document shows NZ pushing for the consensus body to be married to a Western-dominated regional defence…
  
Mick Hall
5
Change on way? ABC reviews ICJ ruling
Major international media outlets face a dilemma over whether to adapt newsroom practices to the World Court’s judgment last month on Israel's illegal…
  
Mick Hall
NZ not attending Nagasaki event, insists decision unrelated to Israel invite snub
Wellington staying away from annual commemoration on 79th anniversary of Japanese city's destruction in a US nuclear attack as Western partners boycott…
  
Mick Hall
9

July 2024

Ex-leaders speak out after Luxon talks of making military ‘force multiplier’ for US
Don Brash and Helen Clark say the PM's stated intent over anti-China moves puts economic security and foreign policy at risk.
  
Mick Hall
6
Legacy media outlets also stand in dock over Gaza
How RNZ, ABC and other Western media failed to challenge Israeli war narrative.
  
Mick Hall

May 2024

© 2024 Mick Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture