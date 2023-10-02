I’m an Irish-Kiwi journalist, formerly of Radio New Zealand (RNZ) and Australian Associated Press (AAP), based in New Zealand since 2009.

I effectively became an independent journalist in June 2023 after RNZ falsely accused me of inserting “Russian propaganda” into international news copy I’d edited for its website. My cardinal sin was to approach Reuters and BBC copy critically, whether it be the war in Ukraine, coups in Latin America, or geopolitical machinations of the US in the Asia-Pacific region.

My interests are wide, but politics, corporate power and international affairs are my primary focus. I also occasionally tackle culture, religion and philosophy.

If you’d like to support me think about a paid subscription, or donate to my bank account directly: Michael T Hall, ANZ 06-0493-0455897-00

Swift code: ANZBNZ22. Note: If you require an 11-digit SWIFT, use ANZBNZ22XXX.

"Mick Hall is one of the few Journalists who accepted personal consequences for honest and factual reporting in the West. If more people in the West acted like him, we wouldn't be in the dystopian pro-war alternative media mess we are in. Bravo Mick." - Pascal Lottaz, Associate Professor for Neutrality Studies, Kyoto University “Mick Hall provides impartiality, context and humanity.” - Nicky Hager, investigative journalist and author “Congratulations on your stand. You – and all principled journalists – belong to a Fifth Estate, which will not be suppressed or defeated, be assured.” - John Pilger, journalist, scholar and filmmaker "I support your work, we need to keep this independent media open." John Minto, political activist

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.