Mick Hall In Context

Mick Hall In Context

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine's avatar
Elaine
5d

The USA tariffs have caused Canada to significantly change its trading relationships. Canada was being bullied by America, they used to be politically close to America but now the relationship has changed.

If the USAs closest neighbour can change its allegiance, why wouldn’t the rest of the world.

NZ has strong financial ties to China, it’s in our best interest to maintain a civil and productive relationship

Our world is safer when power is shared

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KSJ's avatar
KSJ
5dEdited

What a relief it was to read this well articulated post, thanks Mick! It amazes me that so many supposedly ‘informed’ commentators in Aotearoa and Australia can be so opposed to Israel’s genocide in Palestine but then just trot out the same old propaganda when it comes to China and Russia with zero nuance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mick Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture