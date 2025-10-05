Mick Hall In Context

This is worth repeating... Peace activist and University of Canterbury academic Josephine Varghese told In Context accused the government of hypocrisy and neglecting the rights of its own citizens.

She said: “The New Zealand government has for two years demanded the release of Israeli hostages. They went to lengths to clarify their position regarding this, proscribing Hamas as a terrorist organisation, for instance.

Right now we are in a scenario when Israel has illegally taken New Zealand citizens hostage, yet the New Zealand government has made no similar demands. They are yet to condemn Israel for its genocidal actions or proscribe the IDF as a terrorist force. This double standard is glaring.”

This coalition government should face a Parliamentary inquiry, and possibly also legal action, for how they have betrayed the New Zealand public and international law.

Albanese - Luxon, potato - potahto, two cowardly, ethics free leaders who stand for nothing. They have both failed to support humanity, and they have both embarrassed the citizens of the proud countries they purport to lead. With their moral compasses out of order and their values surrendered, they are both going through the motions of cosplaying as Prime Ministers. I do not believe anything that comes out of their mouths.

