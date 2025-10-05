Tunisians gather in Sidi Bou Said near Tunis to welcome the Global Sumud Flotilla on September 7. (Photo: Brahim Guedich)

The partner of a New Zealand-born doctor abducted by Israel in international waters and denied medicine while held under degrading conditions has criticised a lack of official response from his government.

Stephen Rowe, partner of Bianca Webb-Pullman, told Mick Hall in Context the Melbourne-based GP’s mental condition had deteriorated after being without medicine and access to a doctor, as well as being deprived of clean water and sleep by prison guards with menacing dogs.

Three other New Zealanders - Rana Hamida, Youssef Sammour and Ōtaki teenager Samuel Leason - were also seized during the same Israeli operation to intercept the Sumud Flotilla, 100 nautical miles from Gaza. They were forced at gunpoint to the Israeli port of Ashdod on Friday morning.

Speaking from his home in Raumati South, Rowe expressed concern for his partner’s wellbeing. He said the abductees had been treated inhumanely following far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s promise last week that those taken from the flotilla would be treated as “terrorists”.

“No human beings should be treated in the way they have been,” he said.

“From what we’ve heard of Bianca’s treatment, her initial assessment has been consistent with other reports of those released from Israeli prisons - the prison water being contaminated, so that nobody is drinking it, lack of food and prison guards coming into cells with attack dogs every few hours so they can’t sleep.”

He called for the governments of both New Zealand and Australia to speak up and to pursue action against Israel.

“The fact that Ben-Gvir engaged in psychological warfare, saying they would be held for months, parading them in propaganda videos, is degrading and in itself in violation of the Geneva Convention. I find it hard to believe this is being allowed to happen,” he said.

“What’s really shocking to me is the lack of any official statements from the Australian and New Zealand governments over the matter.”

He said his partner was reliant on medicine, which she was given no access to, causing her considerable distress.

“I don’t want to go into it too much, but from the reports we’ve received from the Australian side, she’s not in particularly good condition, from stress, from concern about her medication and the way they’re were being treated.

“She has described it as a frightening and humiliating experience.”

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the abductees at Ashdod port and menacingly called them terrorists. (Photo: Dada Sesha )

On Friday, Ben-Gvir visited Ashdod port and boasted that activists would be given “the minimum” while being held in Israeli captivity.

A video clip posted on social media shows him in a large holding room berating hundreds of activists seated on the floor.

“These are the terrorists of the flotilla,” he said, speaking in Hebrew.

Rowe last spoke to his partner late on Thursday, three hours before her boat ‘Florida’ was rammed and boarded by an Israeli naval vessel. During the incident Webb-Pullman threw her mobile phone into the ocean to avoid it being confiscated, as part of ship protocol.

It was expected she would be deported to Turkey, before being able to fly back home.

Flotilla activists abused

The first deportees, four Italians, arrived at Istanbul Airport on Saturday, where they told media of their abuse.

Journalist Lorenzo D’Agostino said climate activist Greta Thunberg had been “wrapped in an Israeli flag and paraded like a war trophy”. Later, Turkish activist Ersin Çelik told the Anadolu news agency Thunberg had been dragged by the hair, beaten in front of other activists and made to kiss the flag.

Both said flotilla participants had been deprived of fresh water for between 32 and 46 hours and some had not been given food for two days.

Web-Pullman has lived between Australia and New Zealand since taking up a job in Melbourne three years ago. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has been in contact with its Israeli counterparts over her case.

Rowe had contacted New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) over concerns for her safety, but at the time of publication had not received a reply.

MFAT has been in talks with Israeli officials over the abductions of the three other New Zealand citizens.

Many of those on board the 45-strong flotilla were brought to the Ashdod port, before being transferred to prisons to be processed for deportation. Six Australians were among those held. Some of the 450-plus activists ended up in Crete.

The activists had been attempting to bring food and other aid to Gaza after Western states failed to challenge Israel’s illegal blockade after nearly two years of genocide and the forced starvation of the population.

Under the Genocide Convention, signatory states, including New Zealand and Australia, are obliged to intervene to stop a genocide taking place and to punish its perpetrators. The failure of states to do so prompted the global flotilla, as a peaceful, citizen-led maritime initiative to intervene and break the illegal siege.

MFAT told media at the weekend that its advisory had explicitly warned New Zealanders against any attempt to enter Gaza by sea “in breach of Israeli Navy restrictions, including participation in flotillas to deliver aid”.

The statement did not acknowledge that these ‘restrictions’ were illegal and had been characterised by human rights groups as a part of the machinery of the genocide.

MFAT said it expected “any New Zealanders in the flotilla to be treated in a manner consistent with international law” and that Israel had said they were safe.

When asked about the plight of the New Zealanders at the weekend, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon repeated the MFAT advisory that no one should have been travelling to Gaza, the logic of his position suggesting the activists had brought it upon themselves.

Amnesty International NZ criticised Luxon and his far-right coalition government, urging it to “immediately condemn this interception, demand the immediate and unconditional release of all those on board, including any New Zealand nationals, and insist that Israel ends its unlawful blockade and allows unrestricted humanitarian access to occupied Gaza”.

New Zealand should punish Israel

Rowe said New Zealand should open an investigation into the abductions and pursue legal action against Israel on behalf of its citizens. There may be compelling grounds for doing so.

The flotilla was surrounded and its participants seized outside Israel’s 12-mile territorial sea and therefore had no jurisdiction when it took them.

The Israeli maritime blockade has been in place for 17 years and forms a structural part of Israel’s long-term occupation of Palestinian territory, which an International Court of Justice advisory opinion finds illegal and that UN resolutions condemn as such.

As former UK diplomat Craig Murray observed on Friday, “the blockade is not a short-term measure in time of armed conflict, as specified in the San Remo manual [on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea, 1994].

Murray, an expert on maritime humanitarian law, added: “In any event the San Remo rules explicitly state that humanitarian supplies may not be blockaded. The UN Commission of Inquiry has already determined that Israel is committing genocide. The blockade is plainly a part of the machinery of such genocide and so for these reasons the Israeli attack on the flotilla is plainly illegal”.

Senior law lecturer at the University of Auckland, Dylan Afaso, said Israel had clearly breached the Geneva Convention and that New Zealand had an obligation to punish Israel.

“Israel has clearly engaged in physical violence and inhuman treatment by using water cannons against peaceful civilians on the high sea, in clear breach of Common Article 3 (prohibiting violence against civilians) and Article 5 (prohibiting torture and cruel treatment), he told In Context via email.

“Therefore, New Zealand has an obligation to ensure Israel’s compliance with these obligations, which inevitably includes investigating and punishing Israel for its breaches and taking measures necessary to prevent ongoing and further breaches.

“New Zealand also has an obligation under the Genocide Convention and customary international law to punish and prevent acts of genocide.

“It is undeniable that Israel’s actions in abducting, detaining and punishing individuals seeking to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people facing genocidal violence, form part of its genocidal conduct. Therefore, New Zealand has obligations to take action to punish Israel for this and all other parts of its genocidal conduct, and to prevent this conduct as well.”

Government double standards

When asked if New Zealand had an obligation to investigate and pursue legal action, the Ministry of Justice referred the matter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

MFAT refuses to engage with this journalist, so no questions were able to be fielded to the Ministry.

Peace activist and University of Canterbury academic Dr Josephine Varghese accused the government of hypocrisy and neglecting the rights of its own citizens.

She told In Context: “The New Zealand government has for two years demanded the release of Israeli hostages. They went to lengths to clarify their position regarding this, proscribing Hamas as a terrorist organisation, for instance.

Right now we are in a scenario when Israel has illegally taken New Zealand citizens hostage, yet the New Zealand government has made no similar demands. They are yet to condemn Israel for its genocidal actions or proscribe the IDF as a terrorist force. This double standard is glaring.”

Flotilla support across the globe

An estimated 150,000 people join a demonstration in Milan as part of a national strike in Italy on October 4. (Photo: Supplied)

The intercepted flotilla, launched at the end of August, had come under repeated attack by drones, dropping incendiary devices, blast and smoke bombs in previous weeks.

US intelligence sources told media that Israel was behind the September 8 incendiary attack on a Portuguese-flagged vessel Family in Tunisia.

Spanish and Italian naval assets that had accompanied the flotilla after the attacks, amid fears Israel would kill activists as they approached Gaza, pulled back before the Israeli piracy took place, suggesting assurances had been given to Western states by Israel.

There were protests across the world in solidarity with the flotilla at the weekend. The biggest took place in Italy, where a day of action involving an estimated three million people caused mass disruption across rail, road and airport networks.

It formed part of a general strike called by unions in more than 100 cities. Police fired tear gas outside Milan to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators and the Tuscan port of Livorno was closed by protests.

Demonstrations and disruption continued on Sunday (October 5). Other demonstrations took place in Europe, with hundreds of people in the UK arrested for showing public support of non-violent group Palestine Action under repressive anti-terror laws.

Diplomatic action was taken by several nations, including Colombia, which expelled its Israeli diplomat and cancelled a trade agreement with the Zionist state.

New Zealanders William Alexander and Ava Mulla on the ‘Conscience’. (Photo: Supplied)

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) announced on Friday that a new flotilla of 11 ships was heading towards Gaza to challenge the blockade. Two other New Zealanders, Ava Mulla and William Alexander, are sailing on the ‘Conscience’ after it left Otranto, Italy on Tuesday, 30 September.