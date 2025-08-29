Mick Hall In Context

Raoul Christensen
Aug 29

It's so frustrating, that once again, the aussie PM "demeans" our status as white settler vassal states, of the Anglo-US, imperialist war machine. We're on the "bottom rung of the ladder," as it is and he, together with our " leaders" here in Aotearoa, want to break the rung. Our participation in the Axis of genocide and the engineered starvation, of the Palestinian people in Gaza, must awaken, among people of conscience, a reassessnent of our allegiances. Aligning ourselves with powers, because of a misguided sense of history, needs some serious rethinking. Proscribing the IRGC as a "terrorist" organisation, belittles terrorism. Mossad is a terrorist organisation. The CIA is a terrorist organisation. Both entities have carried out assassinations, in other countries. Has the IRGC or Hamas assassinated anyone down under? Not to my knowledge. Free free Palestine 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

3 replies
Pauline Arnold
Aug 30

Why we would believe anything Israel or the US says at this time is beyond me it would be like believing Hitler back in the day the Israeli government are lunatics.

11 more comments...

