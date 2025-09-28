Mick Hall In Context

Mick Hall In Context

Raoul Christensen
2h

While not a surprise, this announcement by Peters, is such a shameful admission of our complicity and condoning, of the genocidal acts of the zionist entity.

His statement that the recognition of Palestinian statehood, by other countries, had led the zionist entity to "snap" and carry out its widely condemned atrocities, as well as to expand its illegal occupation, of the West Bank, is an implied criticism, of those nations and an illusory attempt, to "justify" the coalition's decision.

Aotearoa and its past history, of humanitarian deeds, has been, in one foul swoop, erased by a fascist coalition, of zionist infiltrated compradors.

Can we expect a different approach, from "a change of government?" I'm not holding my breath with Labour.

Free free Palestine 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

James Wilkes
2h

I ask myself a few questions here Mick. First and foremost, how would I feel if I was a Palestinian father and head of a family I loved? What would I do? What would I think? How would I think, and why? If I was good at geography and historically ‘numerate’, I could also let my mind wander back to a time before the Balfour Treaty. What did the map look like then? And the killer question: why did it change? Lastly, would I support a political movement that had Palestine’s best interests at heart? Simple answer, right?

