Mick Hall In Context

Mick Hall In Context

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maurice Ward's avatar
Maurice Ward
9h

Many thanks Mick, ever a thoughtful and provocative contribution.

I’ve had several copies of Eric Fromm’s seminal book ‘The informed Heart’

Over the years, given it to friends and colleagues who in turn passed it on as a critical understanding of the bureaucratic rationale for how the dehumanisation, the degradation a whole race of people is to be understood.

I wonder additionally however, if communities need martyrs to hide behind? Do we embrace the sacrificial Abrahamic bloodshed as a barrier to having to do more ourselves? The ritual sacrifice of a few marks a turning point on behalf of the rest of us. Do we need a better way of thinking?

Generations after Martin Luther King was publicly executed, George Floyd was publicly choked to death by an officer of the state. Millions of Palestinians follow in the the path of their Auschwitz forebears.

I’ve worked intensely over the passed couple of years in the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa to end the genocide. I learn again that a few thousand heroes marching the streets don’t change much. Of recent months, I and others have drilled down into local communities to mobilise more people to commit a little more to the cause, and critically, to their own interests. Invariably, most people want someone else to do the heavy lifting. They rely on Kate Shepherd and Joseph Bray being sacrificed for their own future to be secured.

I’m firmly convinced in the working class slogan an injury to one is an injury to all. We are indeed all Palestinians. The passing today of the second reading of the Regulatory Standards Bill by Aotearoa’s Parliament, despite overwhelming objections, is salient. The time for hoping someone else will carry us forward is passed. Thanks Kate and Joseph, we value your contributions immensely but a new path beckons us to take more responsibility for change. Hiding behind your lead is no longer an option.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mick Hall and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mick Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture