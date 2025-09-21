New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters outside the UN Secretariat building in New York. (Photo: MFAT)

This week, at the 80th sitting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Western leaders complicit in facilitating a genocide in Gaza will pontificate over human rights, peace and a need to recognise Palestinian statehood.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said last week his Cabinet had made an “in principle” decision on Palestinian statehood - a position nearly three quarters of the world already holds - but would wait until this week before fully committing to it.

Before flying to the US on Sunday, September 21 his Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand had approached the “complex” issue of Palestine “cautiously and deliberately over the month”, adding that this week’s engagements and up-to-date information would help finalise his position.

The UN summit this week comes after several reports both by the UN itself and scholars over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Last week, a UN-appointed commission of inquiry formally concluded that Israel had been responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza.

Its chairperson, Navi Pillay, concluded Israel had committed four of the five acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention, including killing, inflicting serious harm, imposing destructive living conditions, and measures preventing births.

Earlier this month, the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) found Israel's policies and actions in Gaza met the legal definition of genocide in Article II of the United Nations Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide 1948.

Under the Genocide Convention signatory states are required to intervene to stop genocide from taking place.

New Zealand, like other Western states, has refused to do so. It has instead given diplomatic cover for the genocide, while keeping up its charade of promoting a ‘two-state solution’, as envisaged under the long-ignored Oslo Peace Accords of the 1990s.

To this end, Western states like France, Australia and Canada are expected to join the UK in recognising Palestinian statehood as the UNGA meets this week.

A Two State Solution conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, will focus on achieving the largely symbolic and ultimately meaningless gesture. Pushed by France’s Emmanuel Macron, it is supposedly designed to add impetus to a ‘peace’ plan after the destruction of Gaza is finished and compel Israel into long-term negotiations about establishing a Palestinian state along its border.

It is in actuality designed to distract from a failure to abide by obligations under international law to sanction Israel and an attempt to achieve absolution from responsibility for enabling the unfolding genocide.

The peace plan demands the demilitarisation and disempowerment of Hamas as a political force and is therefore also a diplomatic effort to defeat Palestinian resistance.

With Gaza in ruins, de facto annexations of the West Bank and East Jerusalem ongoing, and the US-Israel intent on denying real sovereignty for Palestinians, a Palestinian state has been rendered practically impossible.

What is sought by the West is a repressive client statelet under US and Israeli control, administered by the Palestinian Authority under Mahmoud Abbas.

Without diplomatic pressure and the withdrawal of weapons supplies to Israel, Israeli’s system of apartheid and ethnic cleansing is likely to continue in any event, with the eventual complete displacement and disintegration of Palestinian life under the occupation.

New Zealand has been reluctant to even entertain the optics of Macron’s plan over the past month, which may suggest unease among extreme Zionist elements within the coalition.

Internal emails show no interest in ‘concrete steps’

Reluctance to engage meaningfully on the Palestine question and intervene in the Gaza genocide has been a consistent response from New Zealand and other Western states.

In one recent example, internal emails released under the Official Information Act show legal and diplomatic advisors with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) advising Peters to decline an invitation by Colombia to attend an emergency Summit of the Hague Group in July.

The emails, seen by Mick Hall in Context revealed diplomatic discussions over how best to refuse the invite.

A senior advisor with the Middle East and Africa Division (MEA) tells MFAT officials in Wellington that “the purpose of the meeting is to ‘announce concrete measures to Israel’s violations of international law (redacted, s6a)… and New Zealand is not part of the Hague group. We do not recommend the MFA (Minister for Foreign Affairs) attend this event…”

In another email, Peters’ Private Secretary tells the Americas Division – Latin America, that he is happy for them to “send a polite decline”.

An unnamed official in a further email says a colleague had “conducted a straw poll” and found that several countries, names redacted, were not attending the event. He concludes: “On this basis, I think we are in good company not to attend”.

The casual dismissal of the invite from Bogota reflects a banality of evil in the way Western states have prioritised maintaining international relationships over respect for international law and human life, as Israel continues to cruelly exterminate men, women and children in Gaza.

The Hague Group summit announced six measures, which included preventing the provision or transfer of arms, munitions, military fuel and dual-use items to Israel and preventing the transit, docking or servicing of vessels if there is a risk of vessels carrying such items.

The countries agreed to “commence an urgent review of all public contracts, in order to prevent public institutions and public funds, where applicable, from supporting Israel’s illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territory”.

Countries making much of their moves to recognise Palestine continue to reward Israel with business deals and trade in weapons. Australia has been exposed for having supplied F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, while the UK not only supplies munitions, but also intelligence from spy planes launched from bases in Cyprus, as well as other military aid. New Zealand has greenlighted the export of dual-purpose technology without appropriate guarantees that these will not be supplied to Israel.

Without concrete steps to strip Israel of its impunity to commit genocide, states recognising Palestine this week are engaging in obscene theatre, buying time as Israel and the US continue erase any possibility of statehood, just as they did at Oslo decades before.

The question of whether or not western states recognise Palestinian statehood deliberately distracts the public from demanding an end to their enabling of genocide and normal relations with Israel. As this plays out, expect legacy media to play its role in facilitating it.

Media and Pacific views on Palestine

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka opens his nation’s new embassy in Jerusalem, alongside Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ( Photo: Fijian Embassy)

Media self censorship, its colonial mis-framing and a wilful failure to adjudicate between contended claims between Israel and its victims post-October 7 has likely helped create apathy and enabling distortions around the issue in the Pacific to grow, as has happened elsewhere.

Last week, a poll carried out by public broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ) suggested 22 percent of the population didn’t think New Zealand should recognise the state of Palestine, while another 35 percent didn’t know and presumably didn’t particularly care too much.

Among the other statistics, over 10 percent of those questioned believed New Zealand should be doing more to support Israel.

The weekend before, this genocidal sentiment had been expressed in London by Destiny Church’s ‘bishop’ Brian Tamaki and his assembly of Christian fascists, who put on a haka at the mass rally of the Far Right and ripped apart a Palestinian flag to the raucous cheers of those watching.

A similar diabolic inversion of Christian values was on display closer to home, on September 18, with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka opening his nation’s new embassy in Jerusalem, embracing Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “brother” at the event.

According to UN Resolution 478, Israel's declaration of Jerusalem as its capital violates international law, as East Jerusalem is occupied territory.

“Our similarities, faith and common values continue to strengthen us together in unity and solidarity,” Rabuka told Netanyahu.

Netanyahu and Zionist genocidaires have managed to cement support from elements of the Christian right by claiming Israel and the West are united in a battle for Judeo-Christian civilisation.

One exponent of that narrative, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was also in Israel, ostensibly to pull Netanyahu in line for attacking its vassal Qatar in an attempted assassination of Hamas senior peace negotiators. Before meeting Qatari officials while in Doha on September 16, he called Hamas “barbaric animals” and claimed the reason civilians were being killed in Gaza was because Hamas was using them as human shields.

His genocide-enabling comments came as Israel began a renewed, all-out attack on Gaza City, with reports yesterday (September 21) of a further 91 deaths after attacks by the IDF.