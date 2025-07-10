Mick Hall In Context

Geoff Fischer
Tarik Cyril Amar interprets Marco Rubio's statement as a tacit signal to the Israeli government that Francesca Albanese can now be assassinated with impunity, along with all the other perceived enemies of the State of Israel who have suffered that fate in recent months. As Gaza is engulfed in a catastrophe of fire, the nation states of the west, including the Realm of New Zealand, have fallen victim to a moral catastrophe greater than anything that the world has seen since 1945.

Pauline Arnold
Such dangerous times the world being run by Zionists & imbeciles.Our government are basically complicit in my eyes by not taking firmer action i.e. kicking out the Israeli ambassador putting more sanctions on Israel etc where just a puppet of the USA.

