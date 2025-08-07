Mick Hall In Context

Geoff Fischer
Aug 8

It was not intended that the New Zealand public should be privy to the opening of the FBI office in Wellington. When the presence of Patel was sprung by an RNZ reporter a press conference was so hastily convened that Patel, Peters and Collins had no time to agree on what they were to say publicly, which quite clearly could not be the same as what they were saying between themselves. Thus Patel let the cat out of the bag with his comments on the CPC, leaving Collins and Peters scrambling to jam it back in.

The initial secrecy, and subsequent dissimulation, surrounding the office exposes the hypocrisy of New Zealand's condemnation of the Cook Islands government for negotiating an agreement with China without providing a blow-by-blow account of negotiations to New Zealand and the Cook Islands public.

Does the presence of the FBI change much in Wellington? Not really. The United States already has its people ensconced in the senior ranks of the SIS, GCSB and NZDF, and those who are not formally in the service of the US are for the most part willing agents.

It rather serves to confirm New Zealand's colonial status as a vassal state of the US. This is a situation that will not change until rangatiratanga is fully restored throughout the motu.

Rach Peacocke
Aug 7

Thank you Mick for reporting on all of this. It’s vital we have this information and you are one of the very few providing us with it clearly and comprehensively.

