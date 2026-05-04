Mick Hall In Context

Mick Hall In Context

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Diane Atkinson's avatar
Diane Atkinson
9h

Great analysis, it's a breath of fresh air to read an article that provides so much context on this critical issue of press freedom and the consequent information we have access to. The myth of western nations embodying freedom needs to be confronted every day, good on you for doing that. As Arundati Roy said, this myth has been buried under the rubble along with the children in Gaza, and yet their powerful propaganda machine allows it to persist.

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Patricia Hick's avatar
Patricia Hick
14h

A brilliant analysis on the rather sad state of our media today

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