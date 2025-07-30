French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: Arno Mikkor EU2017EE via Flickr )

A joint statement of Western nations yesterday expressing a willingness to recognise Palestinian statehood presents a formula of words ignoring the fact Israel’s long campaign of displacement and illegal settlement building makes it practically impossible to achieve a viable state.

The statement, published on July 30 (NZT), offers no solutions and can only be seen as part of Western diplomatic efforts to establish a glorified colony under effective Israeli control, an administrative structure with little real autonomy.

Its framing ignored the genocidal nature of Israel’s actions in Gaza, as it continues with its planned forced displacement of the remaining population. Instead it expressed “grave concern over the high number of civilian casualties and humanitarian situation in Gaza” and condemned the “terrorism” of Palestinian resistance.

The Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of 14 countries, which included France, New Zealand and Australia, was another cynical diplomatic exercise with little to offer. It presented proposals that will not bring a justice and lasting peace in West Asia and did so in lieu of meeting obligations under international law to intervene to stop Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The states who signed up took their lead from French President Emmanuel Macron, who announced last Thursday (NZT) that his country would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September.

Macron has flip-flopped on a decision to recognise the state of Palestine, not just for the past number of months, but for decades.

Indeed, the Oslo Accords, which set out a road map for Palestinian statehood in the mid-1990s, were ignored by the entire international community, allowing Israel to entrenched its system of apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territories, while cranking up its de facto, creeping annexation.

The latticework of 250 illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where over 700,000 Zionist extremists now reside, stand as a ‘facts-on-the-ground’ bulwark against a two-state solution. Settlers will not be forced to leave, while Israel has already openly rejected the idea of a Palestinian state.

The intent of Western governments seems to remain the same as it was in Oslo’s wake - prevaricate and drag out a process of diplomatic engagement until it runs out of steam, hoping to force the Palestinians once again to accept their lot.

The statement did however, set out moves it expects from the Palestinian Authority (PA) and neighbouring Arab countries in return for their token support for Palestinian statehood.

It noted that the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas had agreed to hold elections within a year, end social security payments to political prisoners’ families and commit to a demilitarised Palestinian state and the disarmament of Hamas. It stresses the importance of the intensely unpopular PA taking over all of the occupied territories, including Gaza, while stating its determination to have Hamas excluded from any future government.

It also calls on neighbouring nations that do not already maintain ‘normal relations’ with Israel to do so and further called for these states to integrate Israel into the region.

To call on states to effectively resurrect the Abraham Accords at a time when Israel is starving a population to death as part of a two-year genocidal assault not only seeks to normalise Israel’s crimes, but also goes against the Genocide Convention. It flies in the face of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory that urges countries to discontinue diplomatic links with Israel over its actions.

The idea that a state guilty of aggression against Iran, mass pager-bomb terrorism and the continued bombing and occupation of parts of Lebanon and Syria, can be integrated into West Asia is not one based in reality.

It seems this latest statement was designed to buttress further pressure on Arab states to back a peace on Israel’s terms.

Today (July 31, NZT) the 22-member Arab League, which includes Saudi Arabia and Egypt, signed up to a joint statement calling for Hamas to disarm and relinquish power in the Gaza Strip. All EU nations and 17 other states backed the declaration, signed at a UN conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France in New York yesterday. The meeting was convened to outline what steps the signatories thought should be taken next to achieve peace.

It proposed the deployment of “a temporary international stabilisation mission” upon invitation by the PA and “under the aegis of the United Nations”, an initiative that will be opposed by Israel and the US.

Palestinians should expect little from Western states signalling their willingness to recognise Palestinian statehood when the UN General Assembly meets in September.

Yesterday’s statement was signed by Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia and Spain.

The latest flurry of diplomatic activity seems to form part of a wider Western attempt to rehabilitate Israel and deliver its security, sans its perceived excesses, in a region it has set on fire and by all indications will continue to do so.