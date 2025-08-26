The Committee to Protect Journalists had warned the danger to Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif's life was 'acute'.

After five more journalists were among 20 people killed during an Israeli attack on Nasser hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip on July 26, I am republishing a speech I gave to a Palestine solidarity rally in Auckland at the weekend. The demonstration commemorated the deaths of over 240 journalists in Gaza since October 7, 2023. It was also addressed by veteran journalists Dr David Robie and Malcolm Evans.

“I’d like to start by saying it’s a privilege to address this rally, brothers and sisters here to affirm their humanity by showing solidarity with the Palestinian People and those in Gaza now in the final stages of a genocide.

It is sickening that the New Zealand government, alongside other Western states, supported and continues to support Israel’s onslaught - the mass killing of so many men, women and precious children, which has been livestreamed for all to see.

Although there are many of us here this afternoon, there should be many thousands more protesting this obscenity. The way the media have covered these crimes has undoubtedly affected public opinion.

I want to take this opportunity to contrast the life and work of reporter Anas al-Sharif, who was assassinated along with four of his Al Jazeera colleagues on August 10, with the way those in Western establishment media have operated and continue to operate.

Anas was a man of faith and of duty. For Anas, God, love and truth were one. This is what drove his career and why he risked his life reporting, bearing witness to Palestinian suffering, day in and day out. Like so many others targeted by Israel, a kind of Socratic love of truth animated Anas.

As Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Gaza devolved into a full-blown genocide, our media, by contrast, continued to be driven by radically different career considerations. They continued to frame Israel’s attack on Gaza as a war against Hamas, while they uncritically recorded Western leaders’ claims that Israel was exercising a right of self-defence.

Editor of the Asia Pacific Report, Dr David Robie, described Gaza as a massive crime scene, where Israel murders journalists with impunity as a deliberate strategy. (Photo: Bruce King)

Daily reports by Anas and hundreds of his colleagues killed in Gaza contradicted these narratives and that’s the reason they were targeted.

Our news outlets continue to present an ahistorical account of what has transpired since October 7, shorn of context, ignoring Israel’s history of occupation, of colonial violence against the Palestinian People.

An implicit understanding that violence and ethnic cleansing forms part of the organisational DNA of Zionism should have shaped how news stories were framed and presented over the past 22 months.

Instead, newsroom leaders took their lead from our politicians, from the foreign policy positions from those in Washington. In doing so, newsrooms have not been taking a value neutral position here, nor are they attempting to keep us informed in any meaningful sense.

They failed to robustly document the type of evidence of genocide now before the International Court of Justice. By wilfully declining to adjudicate between contested claims of Israel and its victims, they failed to meet the informational needs of democratic citizenship in a most profound way.

Award-winning cartoonist Malcolm Evans said Gaza had exposed mainstream media as "pimps of propaganda". (Photo: Bruce King)

They failed to give the public information that would have allowed us to hold our politicians to account over foreign policy. They ensured that pressure on the government to sanction Israel and meet our obligations under the Genocide Convention, didn’t reach a critical mass.

In doing so, they lowered the standard of news, instead of upholding it, as they so sanctimoniously tell us they do.

They have in effect served the interests of power, not truth or the public interest.

The uncritical use of international news wire agencies by local media has played a major part in this, here in New Zealand.

It should be noted that Reuters and AFP, agencies that our national broadcaster uses, were launched at the turn of the century to control the form and flow of information from the colonies to Western centres of power, in Paris and in London. Back then they were blatant epistemic nodes of empire, many of their reports written in a way that dehumanised subject races, serving to justify colonial subjugation.

These agencies evolved over time, with concepts like ‘due impartiality’ introduced as touchstones of new editorial standards. Today these agencies are held up as the gold standard of unbiased news gathering and presentation.

Their function however has largely remained the same.

Independent journalist Mick Hall addresses the Auckland rally. (Photo: Bruce King)

Through the horrific martyrdom of Palestinians, we see that these self-professed standards are not universally applied. These are instead selectively used, according to the prerogatives of our informational gatekeepers.

These agencies are not neutral, they insidiously reflect the prevailing positions of the United States of America, just as they once reflected the prevailing ideas and colonial imperatives of England and France.

In a despicable reportage on the assassination of reporter Anas and his colleagues in Gaza, it was no co-incidence that Reuters led with Israel’s justification, that he was a Hamas member, however absurd that claim was.

The US and its Western allies, including New Zealand, have enabled this genocide and these war crimes and it has been the media’s job to obscure it.

Not only should we continue to hold our media to account for publishing stories that present false balance, giving Israeli claims parity with verifiable facts, for ignoring the atrocities happening every day in occupied Palestine, we should continue to build our own alternative information channels.

But as Israel’s final push to expel and murder Gaza’s residents intensifies, I appeal to those in mainstream media who still take their jobs seriously - use whatever opportunities you have to write stories that shine a light on what is happening in Gaza.

I urge you to use contested terms like ‘ethnic cleansing’, ‘war crimes’, ‘apartheid’ and ‘genocide’, and by all means attribute these to the United Nations, Amnesty International and other human rights organisations. But use them and use them frequently.

If you see gaps in their systems that allow you to push through whatever truth you can, use them. History will be on your side.

The public’s right to know is the overriding ethical principle for all journalists. It is the principle that Anas and his colleagues lived and died by. The public’s right to know overrides the self-censoring and propagandised practices of our newsrooms.

And if you’re given a reprimand for applying this principle, given a written warning or even the sack, so what? Wear it as a badge of honour, in a profession that has very little honour left.