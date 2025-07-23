Mick Hall In Context

David
13h

Thanks for bringing this to our attention Mick. The fact that Aotearoa is considering following what is happening in other counties regarding public right of protest and freedom of speech is effectively a form of repression designed to control the narrative. This is absolutely abhorrent and should be rejected outright. New Zealand has a history of largely peaceful protest that should be embraced not repressed. I will be sharing. Thanks again.

Quattro Fromaggio
10h

So israel commits a genocide but if we say anything bad about israel we are supporting terrorism, I can see how it works. Goodbye democracy hello fascism.

