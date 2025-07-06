Mick Hall In Context

Mick Hall In Context

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saige's avatar
Saige
5hEdited

Great sub. However the counter-culture in my view is not only a youth culture. Some of my comrades have been countering the system for decades. We are joining hands - joining across age groups and races, genders, and cultures as we rage against the genocide.

Hope lies in the glimmer on the horizon. A change is coming. The people are uniting against the crimes of Empire, of settler colonialism, of the exploitation of workers, and the damage to the planet.

Freedom - the freedom to speak out is a right we have the right to take from those who would take it from us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Red Flag's avatar
Red Flag
3h

I taught secondary school kids art and resistance and how to change bad things for better ones. They were consistently surprised and pleased with their ability to get positive results when they planned a little and stuck together. I have become more 'radicalised' with each passing year. Harold Wilson wanting to give a put down to Tony Benn once said , "he is the only man I know who immatures with age" I hope to emulate Tony Benn in my own small way. I have hope in the future, the kids I taught in South Auckland are sharp and have good moral compasses, like rest of us they just need their eyes opening to rotteness. I really only need to help them avoid some of the pitfalls that I fell into.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mick Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture