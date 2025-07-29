Mick Hall In Context

Hi Mick, I used to be a subscriber to The Platform in order to get an alternative (right wing) perspective and as much as his understanding of things "foreign" was woeful, for example his views on Ukraine pretty much reflecting the standard western Russiaphobic narrative, I persevered for an alternative local perspective. But shortly after October 7 my disgust got to the point I severed my subscription. I just couldn't stand it any longer. Early on he invited John Minto to talk and his behaviour towards him was disgraceful. Previously he argued that the woke left were the ones guilty of cancel culture but he used his control of the microphone to inhibit John from expressing his view without constant interruption, overriding with shouting and name calling. His "head in the sand ignorance" is simply vile and I can no longer listen to him knowing he is no better than the "woke left" that also "cancel" views they do not agree with. To be clear I'm not against peoples free speech rights but I reserve the right to switch it off for myself.

Hi Mick. Thanks again for this important reporting. I agree that neo liberalism has changed some humans psyches.and has come very close to destroying community and empathy. After all thatcher did say, "...who is society? There is no such thing! There are individual men and women and there are families...," and let's not forget the ghoul also said, '"Economics are the method: the object is to change the soul"'. And then Sean Plunkett what kind of vile creature is he? I am sickened by him and his psychopathy and commentary. And furious. Now I have to think of something useful to do with that anger.

