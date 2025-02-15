NATO Deputy Secretary-General Radmila Šekerinska, New Zealand’s Defence Minister Judith Collins, moderator Lee Kuan Yew, Japan’s Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-Yul, at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, February 16 . (Photo: MSC)

New Zealand’s Defence Minister Judith Collins has signalled the country’s military spending is set to increase amid rising geopolitical tensions.

New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins told the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, 16 February that countries involved in the West’s security architecture had to step up because of China’s “aggressive stance” in the Asia-Pacific region and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Everybody has to increase defence spending, we have to do it and we can’t depend on one nation’s taxpayers, we all have to step up,” she said.

In May last year, Collins announced $571 million in defence spending to improve pay and upgrade equipment, to be mostly spent over four years.

Total Defence spending for the 2024/25 financial year, including capital and operational expenditure, amounts to over $4,949 million.

In Context has contacted the New Zealand Ministry of Defence seeking clarification over Collins’ remarks.

Collins was a participant in a discussion titled The Connected Security of Europe and Asia at the annual three-day event in Germany on international security policy.

The south Pacific nation is a NATO partner and part of the Indo-Pacific 4, alongside South Korea, Japan and Australia.

She was joined on the platform by South Korea’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Cho Tae-Yul, Japan’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Iwaya Takeshi, and NATO Deputy Secretary-General Radmila Šekerinska.

The livestreamed talk was based around the prevailing NATO narrative that the security of the Indo-Pacific was indivisible from the security of the Euro-Atlantic and that the outcome of the Ukraine war had implications for the region. The ministers also agreed that military industrial production in the Asia-Pacific region to support NATO capacity must increase as ‘theatres of conflict” merged.

The conference, held each year since 1963, was dominated by calls for increased military spending within the EU and NATO countries, led by NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte, US Vice-President JD Vance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy head, Kaja Kallas, as well as Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Von der Leyen said on Friday that a ‘bold approach’ was needed, to significantly increase EU spending on defence from an average of 2 percent of GDP to over 3 percent. The EU spent 320 billion Euro (US$336 billion) on defence last year, up by over a third since 2021.

Scholz told the conference on Saturday evening that increased military spending was necessary and that hikes may need to be financed through loans, as citizens would not stand for billions in cuts to public services from domestic budgets to fund them.

Further increased military spending in New Zealand would also likely be highly unpopular as thousands of public sector jobs continue to be cut, including within the country’s struggling national health service.

Collins in weapons talks

New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins addresses the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, 16 February. (Photo: MSC)

Collins also held bilateral meetings while in Germany. She met with her Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov on the sidelines of the conference and was reported to have discussed potential New Zealand investments in Ukraine's defence industry.

Umerov posted on his Facebook page that the pair: “Discussed global security challenges. Stated that the Russian aggression changed the security environment not only in Europe, but also in the Asia-Pacific region.”

He said discussions with Collins included potential investment in Ukraine’s defence industrial base through the ‘Danish model’, a mechanism for financing weapon procurement involving Denmark overseeing Ukrainian defence contracts and enterprises.

Umerov also thanked New Zealand for its contribution to the Drone Coalition, an initiative by Latvia and the UK, established in February last year to support Ukraine’s war effort.

“We aim to expand defense co-operation, including through consultation and sharing of experience. Ukraine is ready to share the technologies and knowledge of modern warfare,” he wrote.

Cook Islands-China deal addressed

Collins also briefly addressed New Zealand’s disapproval of the Cook Island’s signing of a strategic partnership agreement with China last week, reiterating the Government’s view that it had not been adequately consulted over the deal. “There is enormous (geostrategic) competition in the Pacific region… We’d like to see this agreement, as would the people of the Cook Islands,” she told the conference event.

The Cook Islands, a protectorate of New Zealand, has a 200-mile (370km) exclusive economic zone around each of its 15 islands, which includes its mineral-rich seabed. It maintains it is entitled to choose with whom and how it conducts economic and diplomatic relations. Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown last week said New Zealand “didn’t need to be in the room” when the agreement was made.

After the event, Collins posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I advised the MSC that the Blue Pacific is sparsely populated with an underwater continent with enormous wealth on the seabed. The mineral wealth around the ‘ring of fire’ is such that it is like having an enormous treasury with a very small lock.

“Old style ‘cold war’ commentators are naive to think that the Pacific is without threat.”

Collins is expected back in New Zealand on Tuesday, 18 February.

Vance and Zelensky comments

The conference heard notable contributions from keynote speakers, including Zelensky, who on Saturday called for the establishment of a European army, not to replace NATO but to work alongside it. Addressing the prospect of peace talks and a negotiated settlement to the conflict, he said: “Ukraine will never accept deals behind our backs, without our involvement.”

Earlier, European elites expressed shock and disgust at US Vice-President JD Vance, after he used his address at the event on Friday to criticise a lack of democratic practice in the EU, including overt censorship.

“If you are running in fear from your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you…Unfortunately when I look at Europe today, sometimes it’s not so clear what happened to some of the cold war’s winners,” Vance said.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called the comments unacceptable.

“Democracy does not mean that a vociferous minority will automatically be right and they can decide what the truth is,” he said.

“It does not mean that anyone can say anything and democracy must be able to defend itself. I am happy to live in a Europe where this democracy is defended every day against its internal and external enemies.”

Hawkish Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Swedish prime minister, Carl Bildt, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “If the intention of the speech was to alienate Europe, I think it could be described as successful.”

Pushback from China, India

There was notable pushback from key BRICS nations at the event to Western notions of democracy and security, urging the peaceful acceptance of a new multipolarity in the world replacing US unipolar power.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the conference on Friday, February 14. “Will multipolarity bring chaos, conflict and confrontation? Does it mean domination by major countries and the strong bullying the weak? China’s answer is, we should work for an equal and orderly multipolar world.

“This is another major proposition put forward by President Xi Jinping, and it represents our sincere expectation for a multipolar world. China will surely be a factor of certainty in this multipolar system, and strive to be a steadfast constructive force in a changing world.”

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar challenged Western ‘double-standards’ and criticised ambassadors and NGOs for interfering in Global South nations and for the imposition of liberal values on societies that had their own.

“I would challenge the equation of liberalism in a kind of an international way with democracy,” he said.

“I do think the BRICS societies have their own cultures, their own values, their own ways of doing things. The idea that there is one truth and one judgement and one norm and that this should be preached, propagated and evaluated and judged, I think that is one of the biggest issues we’re having today in politics… There is a reaction in many parts of the world to self-appointed custodians, people who’ve never fought an election, have nothing to do with democracy, actually telling the rest of the world what is right and what is wrong in democracy. It is to me inevitable that it will be challenged.”