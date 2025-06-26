Mick Hall In Context

Mick Hall In Context

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wilkes's avatar
James Wilkes
Jun 26Edited

Luxon, the TikToking evangelist soap salesman with an ego twice the size of his head, which is completely filled with absolutely no ideas. Meanwhile his country’s economy is in free fall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rach Peacocke's avatar
Rach Peacocke
Jun 26

Thank you Mick. Huge appreciation for actually journalism these days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mick Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture