New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks with NATO General-Secretary Mark Rutte at the military alliance’s summit at The Hague on June 26. (Photo: NATO)

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon returns from a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Summit at The Hague with many wondering what further defence commitments he may have given to the Western military alliance.

Leaders of other NATO partner states in the Asia-Pacific region stayed away from the two-day event this year, in part to avoid being cornered into agreeing to further military spending.

The summit was held amid a concerted push by US President Donald Trump to get NATO’s other 31 member states to increase their military budgets to a massive 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, in a fawning email, congratulated Trump for getting his way, as well as lauding his illegal attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Luxon’s government has already announced a $9 billion increase in military spending to $12 billion over four years, taking the defence budget to 2 percent of GDP, in a drive to be an effective ‘force multiplier’ in any US war with China.

Luxon batted away questions over any commitments made in the Netherlands, but with his Foreign Minister Winston Peters stating more spending was needed, his denials seem implausible.

Other NATO regional partners in the Asia-Pacific region had already come under similar pressure ahead of the summit. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was reported to have had enough with Trump’s defence spending demand of a 3.5 percent hike. Ishiba cancelled plans to attend the event.

South Korea and Australia also downgraded their presence at the summit, sending their foreign ministers and diplomats instead. Trump had been mooted to meet with ‘Indo-Pacific 4’ leaders.

The summit itself focused the need challenge supposed threats Brics nations Russia and China posed, a threat narrative Luxon and the Indo-Pacific 4 delegations bought into without question.

However, there is not only a grave danger in inflating threats posed by China’s growing influence in the region and attempting to establish a latticework of military partnerships to confront it. According to an increasing number of foreign policy experts, US regional allies New Zealand and Australia may be spending billions of dollars in a lost cause.

West Asia undermining confidence

Japan-based geopolitical analyst and neutrality scholar Pascal Lottaz believes that, while the prospect of a meeting with a belligerent Trump accounted for the leaders staying away, wider events in West Asia were also a factor.

“It seems they wanted to avoid any chance of high-level direct talks about this 5 percent of GDP hike and concessions in one way or another, although their diplomats still come under pressure,” he told Mick Hall In Context.

“Also, the decision seems to me connected to the US attack on Iran. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Ishiba cancelled his participation right after this. Japan has a good relationship with Iran and the Strait of Hormuz is really important for Japanese trade, especially oil imports.

“I think cancelling participation is at least in part meant to signal to the Iranians that Japan is not pleased with what happened and trying to avoid the perception that Japan is in the same boat as the Europeans on this.”

The absence of South Korea and Japan may be signs US efforts to contain China’s power are failing. Many analysts argue nations being forced to choose between great powers in the region are increasing looking to China.

An article in the latest edition of US thinktank magazine Foreign Affairs entitled ‘Southeast Asia Is Starting to Choose - Why the Region Is Leaning Toward China’ argues the point, echoing influential analysts like Arnaud Bertrand and Warwick Powell.

Luxon poses with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on June 23.

Powell, Adjunct Professor at Queensland University of Technology, told In Context NATO had so far found few takers in its ambitions to extend into the region, due to ‘tectonic’ as well as immediate issues of trade tensions.

‘Quiet retrenchment’

“Few doubt that the US is actually in the process of a quiet retrenchment from the region,” he says.

“This is despite ongoing talk of a proper pivot to Asia and China as the ‘pacing threat’. American primacy in Asia is a thing of the past and everyone knows it. Tokyo has been exploiting small windows of US retrenchment to propel its own autonomy, albeit in often incremental ways. Even though there are still tens of thousands of US troops stationed in Japan, these troops are quietly being withdrawn from Okinawa to Guam.

“At the same time, the US is pressing its allies to increase their spending and defence commitments. The US is pushing others to the front, while seeking to strengthen the financial flows to the American military industrial complex.

“There are limits to which others will carry the fiscal can for the Americans. The Republic of Korea (ROK) is increasingly doubtful that the so-called US 'nuclear umbrella' will hold. Neither Japan nor the ROK are confident that the US will place at risk New York, Washington, Los Angeles, in the name of Tokyo or Seoul.

“Meanwhile, NATO talks tough but is in all likelihood going to have its hands full in its own backyard. Also, it's worth noting that NATO in Asia would be antithetical to ASEAN centrality, and it appears the case that few in Asia want to disturb that proposition. ASEAN is quietly holding its own.”

ASEAN centrality refers to the principle that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should be at the centre of regional cooperation and architecture in their region. It implies that ASEAN should play a leading role in shaping regional security and economic frameworks in their own interests.

AUKUS Irks Australia

Powell puts the absence of Australia’s Anthony Albanese down to the recently announced review of AUKUS, the troubled deal with the US to supply his country with nuclear submarines to confront China.

“That has placed a spotlight uncomfortably on the question of America's long-term reliability in any case. Not attending NATO means avoiding the need to have these awkward questions posed,” he says.

Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza and its aggression against its neighbours under its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the backing of NATO states. (Photo: Jolanda Flubacher via Flickr)

Powell also agrees events in West Asia played into the leaders’ decisions to not attend.

“US support of Israel's genocide and America's own illegal bombing of Iran have also put the US' regional allies in a somewhat awkward position. The populations of these three countries overwhelmingly do not support the attacks on Palestine and Iran. Avoiding the NATO summit is a way of bypassing another PR maelstrom.”

West backing aggression

The US illegally attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, joining Israel’s war with the country after an initial wave of Israeli attacks on June 13 destroyed military installations, killed top nuclear scientists and several military leaders, as well as civilians. Iran was in talks with the US over the future of its nuclear program at the time.

NATO countries, including the UK and Germany, expressed support for the US aggression, also backing Israel’s evidence-free claim that Iran had posed an imminent threat, which justified a pre-emptive strike.

‘American primacy in Asia is a thing of the past and everyone knows it.’

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been claiming Iran is close to obtaining a nuclear weapon for decades.

On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz posted on Twitter (X): “There is no reason for us to criticize what Israel started in Iran a week ago, nor is there any reason to criticize what America did there last weekend.”

On the sidelines of the G7 conference in Canada the week before, Merz voiced support for the “dirty work Israel is doing for all of us”, expressing hope for regime change.

Assessments by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, have found Iran is nowhere near developing a nuclear weapon.

However, there were moves to engineer a justification for the US attack prior to the bombings. IAEA director Rafael Grossi released a critical report on Iran’s past failings, paving the way for the board to declare Iran in violation of its non-proliferation obligations under US pressure.

Before Trump ordered the attack, Gabbard changed her assessment and stated Iran was “days” away from having a nuclear weapon.

In a statement New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters gave mealy-mouthed support for the US attack, repeating another NATO slogan crafted to justify an imperialist adventure – that “Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons”.

“We also acknowledge the US statement to the UN Security Council that it was acting in collective self-defence consistent with the UN Charter,” Peters’ statement read.

Australia also backed the US attack using similar language.

Critics have pointed out the actions greatly undermined norms of international law, global security and efforts to curb nuclear proliferation.

Regardless, like Indo-Pacific 4 foreign ministers at the summit, Luxon had no problem publicly reaffirming the NATO position that “the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is inseparable”.

NATO sloganizing of this kind has served to inculcate government foreign policy lexicon with benign-sounding justifications for the military-political alliance’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region. So too the phrase ‘no prosperity without security’.

Luxon’s ideological affirmations came just a day after a three-day visit to China, his nation’s top trading partner, where he met with the country’s President Xi Jinping.

After the NATO summit, a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement questioned the intent behind NATO’s spending and urged it to rethink its “cold war mentality”. It read:

“NATO calls itself a regional organization, but it keeps reaching beyond the geographic scope defined in its treaty and into the Asia-Pacific by claiming that what happens there and in Euro-Atlantic are ‘interconnected’. The world is not blind to NATO’s calculations, and countries in the Asia-Pacific are certainly wary of it.”

NATO doesn’t benefit region

University of Canterbury-based analyst Josephine Varghese told In Context Luxon’s NATO presence reflected his “visionless but predictable drift” towards a waning Western bloc that backed aggression. She says this will inevitably alienate China, which by contrast had been proving its credentials as a reliable and inclusive economic partner to regional neighbours.

“There is a common misconception that the partnership with NATO and the US is beneficial for Kiwis and we need to look at that,” she says.

“Homelessness, inequality and the cost of living are getting worse, yet instead of investing in solutions and funding public services like our failing health system, NATO and US alignment means billions spent on preparations for a war not in our country’s or region’s interests.

“New Zealand now risks losing any goodwill generated during Luxon’s Chinese visit. China’s strategic patience cannot be tested indefinitely.”

She says the non-participation of Korean and Japanese heads of state may well indicate rising unpopularity of US and NATO foreign policy in those countries, as well as awareness of the dangers Western alignment now poses to the region.

Luxon’s Summit participation and New Zealand’s diplomatic position on Iran left it beyond doubt Wellington no longer operated an independent foreign policy, she adds.

For Varghese, increased military spending by US allies on both sides of the Tasman will not only exacerbate inequality and political turmoil, but may yet leave them regionally isolated.

“New Zealand, alongside Australia, is now in the club of Western imperial powers and increasingly out of touch with Pacific-island neighbours and ASEAN countries, who foresee the horror, destruction and violations of international law in West Asia playing out in their region, if they follow the West’s lead.”