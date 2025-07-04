Mick Hall In Context

Mick Hall In Context

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pauline Arnold's avatar
Pauline Arnold
Jul 4

Some of their comments have been openly biased the Labour government in Britain seems to have been taken over by Zionists here we've been taken over by American apologists Winston Peters an Israeli apologist it's disgusting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoff Fischer's avatar
Geoff Fischer
Jul 4

I think it safe to conclude that whatever the reason for RNZ switching from BBC to CNN as a digital news source, it was not for the purpose of achieving objectivity, accuracy and balance.

The colonialist regime has been divided by Donald Trump's return to the US presidency. Foreign Minister Winston Peters sides with the Trump administration, while former Labour leader Phil Goff openly came out for the British, and current Prime Minister Christopher Luxon sits on the fence though with a discernible tilt towards the US.

The BBC is closely identified with British government policies, and even though CNN is not Trump's favorite broadcaster could it be that RNZ is simply following the Luxon government's playbook on international affairs by inclining towards a US news source?

Mick's closing comment "Because of a lack of transparency, the reasoning behind these moves is clouded and why RNZ remains reticent over the issue is open to speculation" remains correct.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mick Hall and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mick Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture