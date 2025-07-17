Mick Hall In Context

Mick Hall In Context

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Malcolm Robbins's avatar
Malcolm Robbins
Jul 17

"She said MFAT media advisors would only engage with “recognised news media outlets”.

Disgraceful. In other words MFAT will only engage with those who ask it the questions it isn't afraid to give answers to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynne Dempsey's avatar
Lynne Dempsey
Jul 17

Excellent YouTube Press Conference with Francesca Albanese in Bogotá - such clarity and courage exhibited by her gives us hope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mick Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture